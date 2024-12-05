Drawing attention to history

BENGALURU: Nestled in the heart of Malleswaram, the residence of Sir CV Raman – Panchavati – with its lush greenery, timeless architecture, and tranquil ambiance – is an idyllic setting for a calm morning exploration steeped in history. After hosting its first art exhibition early this year, the Nobel Laureate’s house was recently opened for various cultural events under BLR Hubba, organised by UnboxingBLR.

Serving as an oasis of inspiration for artists, the venue became a canvas in itself during the drawing session organised over the weekend by Penciljam, a grassroots initiative by the Nabachika Foundation that brings artists together. Participants, ranging from beginners to seasoned artists, were drawn to the quiet elegance of Panchavati’s architecture and the natural beauty of its surroundings.

First-time participant Dr Sowmya P, attending with her son, marvelled at the opportunity to sketch amidst the lush grounds of a place enriched with history. “Being here amidst the lush greenery is such a privilege. I’ve wanted to visit Panchavati for so long, and finally seeing it fills me with awe. Just imagining how Sir CV Raman lived here gives me goosebumps. The main architectural area has three or four rooms, and stepping outside, there’s a small cottage — perhaps his vision of an ideal retreat,” shares Dr Sowmya.