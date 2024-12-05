Nonagenarian undergoes novel TAVI procedure in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 93-year-old woman suffering from severe calcific aortic stenosis, along with multiple comorbidities, was successfully operated upon at a private hospital via a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedure.

The minimally-invasive procedure, one of the latest advancements in cardiac care, was performed by Dr Srinivas BV, Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital - Bannerghatta Road, and was completed in just 30 minutes, while the patient remained fully conscious.

The patient had been experiencing frequent dizziness, chest discomfort and overall weakness, owing to which she was unable to perform her daily activities. Doctors at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, found that she had a serious heart condition known as aortic stenosis, where calcium build-up had narrowed the valve that helps blood flow out of her heart. This made it harder for her heart to pump blood efficiently.

Dr Srinivas BV recommended Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), a minimally-invasive procedure, as the safest and best treatment option, considering the high risks associated with traditional open-heart surgery.

It involves inserting a new valve into the heart without removing the old, damaged valve. TAVI is particularly effective for patients with severe aortic stenosis and typically results in faster recovery times compared to traditional heart surgery, said Dr Srinivas.

“The TAVI procedure was completed in less than 30 minutes, and throughout the operation, we ensured the patient’s safety with the use of advanced cerebral protection devices. These devices significantly reduce the risk of stroke, one of the major concerns for elderly patients undergoing heart procedures. The patient’s recovery was remarkable; she was walking the very next day, which is a testament to the efficacy and safety of TAVI, especially for high-risk individuals like her,” he added.