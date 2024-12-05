Rain hits veggie supply in Bengaluru, prices to escalate soon

BENGALURU: The December cyclone rains has hampered the supply of one of the most essential items- vegetables. The unprecedented rains has also damaged the tomato crops and the quality of locally grown onions.

Traders and tomato farmers said that due to the rains and crops getting damaged, the cost of tomatoes will shoot up in the coming days from the existing rate of 60- 65 per kg to Rs 90 in the coming days. “Usually the prices of tomatoes rise in the months of April- May due to the intense summer heat, but this time, due to the rains and cloud cover and improper winters, the sowing and harvesting cycles have been hampered and the rates will rise,” said Narayana Gowda, a tomato farmer and trader.

Due to poor supply, consumers are crying foul. They say that the quality of vegetables has dipped and the retailers are selling at higher prices. The cost of a kilogramme of garlic ranges from Rs 530- 550 per kilogram and essential greens- coriander and curry leaves ranges from Rs 98- 155 and Rs 135, respectively.

“I have been looking for good quality tomatoes and vegetables almost daily. A lot of time is being spent at the store in sorting and making purchases. The quality of vegetables purchased through online platforms is also poor,” said Shubha K, a homemaker.

Officials from HOPCOMS said that the regular supply of fruits and vegetables has been drastically impacted in the last 4- 5 days because of the weather conditions.

“Bengaluru gets its daily supplies from farmers in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural and Urban and Ramanagara. Tumkuru is the second preferred location for supplies. Supplies from all the regions has been poor. It is not just the quantity and quality, but also the supply chain has been poor,” said the official.

Onion traders also expressed concerns over the quality. Ravi Shankar, Secretary Onion Merchants Association said, presently there is no problem in supply of onion because locally grown onion is being consumed. But the quality is a concern as the dark red coloured ones have high water content and short shelf life.

Good quality crop, whitish coloured onion, from Maharashtra is yet to come to Karnataka market. The rates could fluctuate in the coming days, depending on the supply.

Farmers, HOPCOMS officials and traders pointed that avarekai (hyacinth beans) has not yet hit the market and the crop has been severely impacted. The present rate ranges from Rs 95- 110 per kg and it will rise in the coming days.

Rates of vegetables (Rs/ per kilo, from HOPCOMS)

Onion - 100

Brinjal - 56

Cucumber - 28

Double Beans - 120

Raddish - 70

Drumstick - 540

Carrot - 120

Beetroot - 70

Ridgegourd - 61

Garlic - 547

Corriander - 152

Bittergourd - 42

Bottlegourd - 62

Ladies Finger - 74

Groundnut - 148

Sambar Onion - 92

Potato -- 65

Peas - 140

Tinda - 120

Cauliflower - 40

Coconut - 50