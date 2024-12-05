‘Take action against illegal buildings’: Tushar Girinath

BENGALURU: Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed officials to take appropriate action against unauthorised buildings in East Zone.

Receiving complaints from the public at the Chief Commissioner’s Walk Towards the Zone programme held in East Zone on Wednesday, he issued notices to those constructing unauthorized buildings and instructed them to remove them and adjacent parts of the buildings within a time limit.

With residents of Hebbal and Pulakeshinagar assembly seats complaining about Assistant Executive Engineers failing to prevent construction of unauthorised buildings, Girinath directed the zonal commissioner to issue show cause notice against AEEs Madhav Rao of Hebbal sub-division and Ravi of Pulakeshinagar sub-division.

On encroachment of sidewalks, he said in Kasturi Nagar, he said the corporation is clearing encroachments on sidewalks, and instructed it to take appropriate action and ensure there are no permanent structures. When asked why Venkateswara Colony Road in New Thippasandra was dug down the middle for drainage work and not repaired even after six months, Girinath spoke to BWSSB officials and instructed them to immediately close the dug part of the road.

He instructed officials to identify accident spots in East Zone and take steps to control accidents by installing road humps as per the advice of traffic police officers.