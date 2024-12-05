Women who WOW!

BENGALURU: The Devi Awards is a humble attempt to honour women who not only break glass ceilings, but also sometimes fix the roof while they are at it. There are women who have turned every ‘No, you can’t’ into ‘Yes, I did’. Karnataka, of course, has a proud tradition of producing powerful women who have left their mark on history.
Fast forward to today, and Karnataka continues to be a beacon of women’s empowerment, with leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators making their mark, not just in the state but across the world,” said Neha Sonthalia Periwal, Director, Event Xpress. Her first event as Director of Event Xpress, she addressed a packed hall at the 29th edition of the Devi Awards on Saturday.
Organised by The New Indian Express (TNIE), the Devi Awards saw a dazzling evening unfold at ITC Gardenia on Residency Road, with a star-studded gala attended by the likes of Jonas Brunschwig, CEO, Swissnex in India, Consul General of Switzerland; Orli Weitzman, Consul General of Israel in Bengaluru; Jija Harisingh, the first woman IPS officer from South India; Tejasvi Surya, MP; Manjul Gupta, founder of Bodycraft Spa, Salon and Clinic; Anuja Pandey, influencer and wife of IAS officer Pankaj Kumar Pandey; K Radharaman and Supriya Radharaman, of House of Angadi, among a host of prominent guests who received a red carpet reception.
Twelve exceptional women from diverse fields were awarded for their groundbreaking work; the awards were presented by Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, CMD, TNIE Group; Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, TNIE; and Chief Guest SD Shibulal, former CEO, Infosys. The fact that three men handed out the awards to 12 Devis symbolised the acknowledgement by the male gender of the achievements and capabilities of the female gender.
While the evening undoubtedly belonged to the women, the presence of men underscored an important message: gender equality isn’t just a woman’s issue – it’s a shared responsibility. As Shibulal pointed out, the glass ceiling will permanently shatter when we begin to shift mindsets. Agreed Kaushik Raju, founder of Farmlore and COO of Atria Group, “If you look at the industry, it’s mostly male figures. It was lovely to see inspirational women doing important things.”
‘Women doing significant yet lesser-known work’
Behind the glitz and glamour of the night were months of careful planning, collaboration, and a deep understanding of their contributions. The goal was simple: to give these incredible women the recognition they deserve and ensure they have a night to remember.
Former police officer Jija Harisingh told CE, “It was a truly special event, remarkable for its selection of awardees from unexpected fields. What stood out was the recognition of individuals doing significant yet lesser-known work. The presentation was impactful, especially the decision to bring disabled employees on stage, which deeply resonated with everyone. The event felt uniquely heartfelt.”
As awardee Nirupama Rajendra collected her award, she was asked how she would express the power of a woman as a Devi. Breaking into an impromptu dance, she said, “I moved in the classical natyashastra style and depicted how ‘she’ is a powerful person, but at the same time is compassionate, brings joy, love and hope to the world.”
‘Empowered women empower the world’
Attendees networked over cocktails and a gala dinner which was abuzz with a renewed sense of purpose with women (and men) empowered by the knowledge that they, too, can be part of this ongoing legacy of change. “Your achievements inspire us all and highlight the incredible impact of women in every field.
I commend TNIE for creating this platform to celebrate their success and amplify their voices, paving the way for a more inclusive and empowered society,” said Orli Weitzman, Consul General of Israel in Bengaluru.
The celebrations were also a reminder that the fight for equality and inclusion is ongoing, but with each woman who breaks new ground, the path becomes a little easier for the next. As Dineet Dadu, president of Millennium Mams’, a financial literacy organisation for women, rightly said, “The night’s message was loud and clear: Empowered women empower the world.”