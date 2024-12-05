Women who WOW!

BENGALURU: The Devi Awards is a humble attempt to honour women who not only break glass ceilings, but also sometimes fix the roof while they are at it. There are women who have turned every ‘No, you can’t’ into ‘Yes, I did’. Karnataka, of course, has a proud tradition of producing powerful women who have left their mark on history.

Fast forward to today, and Karnataka continues to be a beacon of women’s empowerment, with leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators making their mark, not just in the state but across the world,” said Neha Sonthalia Periwal, Director, Event Xpress. Her first event as Director of Event Xpress, she addressed a packed hall at the 29th edition of the Devi Awards on Saturday.

Organised by The New Indian Express (TNIE), the Devi Awards saw a dazzling evening unfold at ITC Gardenia on Residency Road, with a star-studded gala attended by the likes of Jonas Brunschwig, CEO, Swissnex in India, Consul General of Switzerland; Orli Weitzman, Consul General of Israel in Bengaluru; Jija Harisingh, the first woman IPS officer from South India; Tejasvi Surya, MP; Manjul Gupta, founder of Bodycraft Spa, Salon and Clinic; Anuja Pandey, influencer and wife of IAS officer Pankaj Kumar Pandey; K Radharaman and Supriya Radharaman, of House of Angadi, among a host of prominent guests who received a red carpet reception.

Twelve exceptional women from diverse fields were awarded for their groundbreaking work; the awards were presented by Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, CMD, TNIE Group; Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, TNIE; and Chief Guest SD Shibulal, former CEO, Infosys. The fact that three men handed out the awards to 12 Devis symbolised the acknowledgement by the male gender of the achievements and capabilities of the female gender.