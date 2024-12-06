Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to have continuous service road soon

BENGALURU: Soon, users of the service road of the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway will not need to take long diversions into the towns. Due to the presence of railway tracks, there is no continuous service road.

To fix this, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will build railway-over bridges where the service road is discontinued due to railway tracks. Once this is complete, users can reach Mysuru on the service road parallel to the main carriage, without taking any deviations.

Speaking to TNIE, Regional Officer (Karnataka) Vilas P Brahmankar said, “NHAI has taken up works on fixing complaints at the entry and exit points of the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway. Along with this, works will be taken up to build the incomplete service road along the main carriage.”