Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to have continuous service road soon

BENGALURU: Soon, users of the service road of the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway will not need to take long diversions into the towns. Due to the presence of railway tracks, there is no continuous service road.
To fix this, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will build railway-over bridges where the service road is discontinued due to railway tracks. Once this is complete, users can reach Mysuru on the service road parallel to the main carriage, without taking any deviations.
Speaking to TNIE, Regional Officer (Karnataka) Vilas P Brahmankar said, “NHAI has taken up works on fixing complaints at the entry and exit points of the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway. Along with this, works will be taken up to build the incomplete service road along the main carriage.”
The lack of continuous service roads was one of the major complaints ever since the road was opened for traffic in March 2023. Not only had the vehicle owners demanded service roads, but the villagers on either side of the highway had complaints relating to the incomplete service roads.
“Vehicles on the service road have to take long diversions from the access-controlled highway. While the main carriage goes above the railway tracks, the service roads end before the tracks and we have to take diversions at places like Bidadi, Channapatna and then join the service road again,” said Prashanth, a regular commuter on the route.
“Tenders have been invited for the construction of the railway over bridge and works will commence soon. Once the works are completed, the service roads will be complete along the entire stretch, from Bengaluru to Mysuru,” Brahmankar said.