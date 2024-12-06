Delivery agent held for vandalising Shivakumara Swami bust in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Girinagar police arrested a 34-year-old delivery agent for vandalising the bronze statue of late Dr Shivakumara Swami of Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt.

The accused, identified as Raj Vishnu, also known as Shiva Krishna, resides in Byadarahalli. During investigation, he claimed that he had been instructed in a dream to damage the idol.

The statue, installed five years ago by the Jaya Karnataka Janapara Vedike near Veerabhadranagar bus stand in Girinagar, was vandalised on November 30.

Further, police sources said that the accused had noticed the idol earlier, on his way to work. Later that night, he returned on a scooter and used a hammer to deface it. The incident came to light the following morning.

Outraged by the act, local residents staged a protest, demanding stringent action against the accused. Paramesh, president of the Vedike, filed a complaint in this regard, urging the police to examine CCTV footage in the vicinity.

The footage helped track the accused, leading to his arrest on Wednesday.

The incident also garnered attention on social media, with BJP MLA Arvind Bellad sharing details on X. A formal complaint was also submitted to city police commissioner B Dayananda. Further investigations are on.