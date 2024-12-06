Do you scroll endlessly? It could lead to ‘brain rot’

BENGALURU: While the day may feel incomplete without scrolling through endless videos and online content, experts warn that this constant virtual consumption could be leading to ‘brain rot’ - a state of mental stagnation caused by mindless and repetitive content which directly results in reduced critical thinking and focus.

Doctors mention that for children under 12 years, even two hours of repetitive virtual content consumption can hinder creativity and cognitive growth.

They highlight that overexposure to online content, especially passive viewing (watching content without engaging with it) can lead to emotional desensitisation or numbing, making it hard to even process or react to real-life emotions.

Over time, brain rot leads to a number of issues including mental health illness, stated Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, professor of Clinical Psychology and head of Service for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) clinic at Nimhans.

“Constant passive consumption can stifle mental health, as the brain becomes more accustomed to absorbing information rather than generating new ideas,” he said.