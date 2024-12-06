Last-mile connectivity: The key to unlocking Metro Rail’s potential

BENGALURU: Urban mobility is at the heart of building resilient and sustainable cities. The MAP (Multisectoral Actions Pathways) Declaration for Resilient and Healthy Cities, launched at COP29, underscores the urgent need for multilevel and multisectoral action to combat climate change in urban areas.
This declaration highlights urban sustainable transport as a critical area for collaboration, alongside climate resilience, green construction and urban climate finance.
At the High-Level Opening on Multilevel and Multisectoral Climate Action, global leaders emphasized the transformative potential of integrating climate action into city planning, with COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister for Ecology and Natural Resources, highlighting the MAP Declaration as a catalyst for cross-sector collaboration. Among these efforts, investments in public transport - particularly metro rail systems - have emerged as a cornerstone of sustainable urban development.
India, for example, has invested over $25 billion in metro systems since 2010, spanning 17 cities with nearly 1,000 kilometers of operational networks. However, the success of metro systems depends on more than the network itself. Seamless access to and from the metro (last-mile connectivity) is essential to ensuring that the benefits of these systems are fully realized.
A WRI India study shows metro users predominantly rely on walking or low-cost shared last-mile modes, reflecting their high price sensitivity.
While on-demand options like ride-hailing services are available, their higher costs make them unviable for a significant portion of commuters. Instead, shared paratransit modes such as autorickshaws and shared e-rickshaws play a crucial role in bridging the gap.
The cost of last mile
WRI India research highlights that metro systems like Bengaluru’s Namma Metro face some of the highest last-mile costs in the country. This cost burden disproportionately affects price-sensitive demographics, making affordable shared solutions critical. However, existing last-mile options often fail to meet user expectations, especially regarding reliability and frequency.
Frequency is a key determinant of last-mile mode choice. For instance, users are unlikely to prefer modes with waiting times exceeding 10 minutes, highlighting the need for consistent and frequent service. Additionally, fare structures for existing last-mile options often do not accommodate gendered travel patterns, such as trip-chaining, where multiple stops are made during a single journey.
This mismatch between user needs and available options drives up costs for commuters who seek faster, more convenient modes of transport.
E-rickshaws: A sustainable and inclusive solution
Government incentives and innovative financing models are accelerating EV adoption. For instance, the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) scheme and state-level subsidies are making e-autos increasingly accessible to operators.
This growth aligns with India’s ambition to electrify key vehicle segments and meet its climate targets, while fostering economic opportunities.
Electric auto-rickshaws (e-autos) are not only eco-friendly but also economically viable for operators, making them a sustainable choice for enhancing last-mile connectivity. Their adoption simplifies operations for drivers, thanks to features like gear-free driving, smoother acceleration and reduced maintenance requirements.
These factors contribute to more reliable and efficient last-mile services, benefiting both operators and commuters.
E-autos also present a unique opportunity to bring more women into the transport workforce. Their simpler mechanics and ease of operation lower the barriers for new drivers, including those with limited prior experience. Combined with supportive programmes that provide training, predictable income models and flexible schedules, e-autos can empower women to participate in the transport sector, creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce, while improving last-mile connectivity.
Initiatives such as the Low Emission Access to Public Transport (LEAP) exemplifies how innovation can enhance last-mile connectivity. Led by Alstom India and implemented by WRI India, LEAP trained 30 women to operate electric three-wheelers, helping them secure driver licences and facilitating over 7,000 rides around Bengaluru metro stations in six months.
Key takeaways from the programme highlight the importance of designing scalable and inclusive transport initiatives by focusing on skill development through driving and vehicle management training, which creates pathways for economic independence; implementing predictable income models, such as fixed salaries, to reduce financial stress and ensure stable livelihoods; and offering flexible schedules to accommodate diverse personal responsibilities, promoting long-term workforce retention.
Unlocking the potential of Metro systems
Addressing last-mile connectivity goes beyond improving access - it is crucial for maximizing the benefits of metro rail investments. Reliable, affordable and sustainable solutions for last-mile transport can significantly increase metro ridership, reduce reliance on private vehicles, and enhance the overall efficiency of urban transport systems.
India’s metro rail network has already had a transformative impact on urban mobility, but the journey doesn’t end at the station. Programmes like LEAP, which serves as a proof of concept for sustainable last-mile solutions, have already demonstrated success, including a reduction of nearly 5 metric tons of CO2 emissions by encouraging a shift in commuter behaviour.
Similarly, initiatives like Namma Yatri’s Mahila Shakti programme support inclusivity and empower women in urban transport. These efforts not only drive mode shifts but also contribute to broader societal and behavioral changes.
The success of these initiatives highlights the potential for collaboration among stakeholders to expand such solutions and achieve lasting societal outcomes. Expanding sustainable, inclusive last-mile connectivity models can help unlock the full potential of metro systems and contribute to a more efficient, equitable urban transport ecosystem.
Sapna Bhawnani is the Vice-President of Communications and CSR for Alstom’s Asia-Pacific region, and Pawan Mulukutla is Executive Director, Integrated Transport, Clean Air and Hydrogen, WRI India.