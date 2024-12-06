Mob assaults family, stakes claim to property in Whitefield, Bengaluru

BENGALURU: There was high drama in front of a sprawling house on Borewell Road in Whitefield, with a group staking claim to a large piece of property, vandalising it and attacking the residents on Thursday morning.

The Baliga family, residing here since 1990, has filed an FIR at the Whitefield police station against the attackers for intimidation, harassment and assault.

The FIR names Jawahar Gopal, a businessman, and many others. Things came to such a pass that the family was surrounded by a mob, and the senior citizen of the family fired a bullet from a 12-bore rifle in a bid to disperse the crowd outside their home.

Vishal Baliga, who runs a chain of restaurants in the city, told TNIE, “A case has been going on in court between us and Jawahar’s family for quite some time in the high court. The next hearing is slated for December 20. They attacked us suddenly, accompanied by nearly 80 people.”

The property, measuring 2 acres and 6 guntas, was bought by the family and a house built in 1990, following which they moved in there. “We have the original documents of the property owned by my grandmother. They have forged her signature in a sale deed created after her death. It was readied eight years after she died,” he alleged. An FIR has already been filed about the issue in 2008 in the same Whitefield station, he said.

In a different case relating to property involving an uncle of the family, police filed a chargesheet against Jawahar and others in 2017 for forging documents, he alleged.

Vishal was dragged by the collar outside the house and beaten up, he added. “Using bulldozers, they have broken our compound wall, damaged my gate and destroyed our 40-year-old trees and plants, and even stolen fruits from our orchard.

In self-defence, my elderly father, Dinesh Baliga, who is a licensed gun holder, had to fire in the air to make them leave our property.