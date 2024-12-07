63-year-old woman drug peddler nabbed in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 63-year-old woman, who has been a drug peddler for years, has been arrested by the police. The police are strongly suspecting that even policemen are hand-in-glove with her, and are investigating their probable involvement.

During the arrest, police recovered 40 kilograms ganja, Rs 33 lakh in cash, and around eight weapons, including machetes. Following a tip-off, the Byatarayanapura police raided one of the many houses owned by the drug peddler, Kaali Mehrunissa. It was here that 40 kilograms of ganja was found. The house was rented out to a relative of Mehrunissa and another tenant, who disclosed her identity to the police after being arrested.

After learning that the police were searching for her, Mehrunissa fled Bengaluru and was on the run across several states - escaping first to Gujarat, then moving on to Uttar Pradesh, before making her way to Nagpur in Maharashtra. It was here, after days of evading arrest, that the law finally caught up with her.