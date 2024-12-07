An ethnic twist

BENGALURU: For many of us who grew up listening to classic rock songs by legends of the ’70s and ’80s, on vinyl records, cassettes or CDs, every guitar riff, crash of the drums, and strum of the bass is as familiar as the back of our hands.

With his experimental arrangements of classic rock songs, Parisian guitarist and composer, Nguyên Lê, turns every expectation on his head, using jazz, and unexpected sounds from cultures around the world to breathe new life into them. He is set to perform his renditions in Bengaluru this Sunday at Blr Hubba’s 16-day music festival, Kantha, celebrating boundary-defying music across Asia.

Titled ‘Songs of Freedom with Nguyên Lê’, the hour-long concert will feature music from Lê’s 2011 album of the same name. He will be performing alongside a band, including well-known drummer Gary Husband, bassist Romain Labaye, vocalist Himiko Paganotti, and Illya Amar on vibraphone/mallet synths.

“We will be playing music from my album Songs of Freedom, including songs by Led Zeppelin, Queen, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Stevie Wonder, and more. There’s also a new tune – Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence by Ryuichi Sakamoto, a Japanese composer who died last year. He was known for his contributions to the world music movement and this will be a tribute to him,” explains Lê.