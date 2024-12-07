‘Bengaluru’s air quality good but Peenya, Silk Board choke’

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s air quality is better than other major metropolitan cities in the country, according to a report released here on Friday. However, Peenya and Silk Board Junction have been identified as critical pollution zones in the city.

The report, ‘Decoding Urban Air: Hyperlocal Insights into PM 2.5 Pollution Across Indian Metropolises’, conducted by Respirer Living Sciences, a climate-tech startup, highlighted that PM 2.5 levels in Bengaluru were above the 60 μg/m³ threshold prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Primary factors for the rise in pollution included high-density traffic corridors, industrial hubs and construction activities.

While the CPCB reported an average PM 2.5 level of 39 μg/m³ for Bengaluru in November, the study’s hyperlocal monitoring revealed additional unmonitored hotspots in industrial and high-traffic zones, underscoring the need for greater focus on these areas.

“Hyperlocal air quality monitoring is a game-changer for urban India. It bridges the gaps left by traditional systems, offering real-time, street-level insights into pollution patterns. This detailed data allows for more targeted interventions, making it an important tool in our fight against air pollution,” said Ronak Sutaria, founder and CEO of Respirer Living Sciences.