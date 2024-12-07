‘Bengaluru’s air quality good but Peenya, Silk Board choke’

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s air quality is better than other major metropolitan cities in the country, according to a report released here on Friday. However, Peenya and Silk Board Junction have been identified as critical pollution zones in the city.
The report, ‘Decoding Urban Air: Hyperlocal Insights into PM 2.5 Pollution Across Indian Metropolises’, conducted by Respirer Living Sciences, a climate-tech startup, highlighted that PM 2.5 levels in Bengaluru were above the 60 μg/m³ threshold prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Primary factors for the rise in pollution included high-density traffic corridors, industrial hubs and construction activities.
While the CPCB reported an average PM 2.5 level of 39 μg/m³ for Bengaluru in November, the study’s hyperlocal monitoring revealed additional unmonitored hotspots in industrial and high-traffic zones, underscoring the need for greater focus on these areas.
“Hyperlocal air quality monitoring is a game-changer for urban India. It bridges the gaps left by traditional systems, offering real-time, street-level insights into pollution patterns. This detailed data allows for more targeted interventions, making it an important tool in our fight against air pollution,” said Ronak Sutaria, founder and CEO of Respirer Living Sciences.
He said such insights were valuable in identifying unmonitored areas and addressing previously invisible pollution challenges.
The study found that 11 air quality monitoring sites in Bengaluru recorded an average of 39 μg/m³ (micrograms per cubic metre) in November. However, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) identified specific hotspots, including Jigani, Jayanagar and Mailasandra, where industrial activities contributed significantly to air pollution. Interestingly, even Google Maps’ AQ (Air Quality) data confirmed high pollution levels in Jigani.
The other hotspots identified using Google Maps AQ data included Ragihalli and Badamanavarathekaval, although PM 2.5 levels remained within the 60 μg/m³ threshold.
BTM Layout reported least air pollution due to its green cover, effective zoning and lower industrial pollution.
The study underscored the value of hyperlocal data collection in identifying additional pollution hotspots, particularly in congested traffic zones, construction-heavy areas and under-monitored industrial sites.