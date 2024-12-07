Complete white-topping work on BVK Iyengar Road by December 15: BBMP chief commissioner

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed Palike officials to complete white-topping work on BVK Iyengar Road before December 15. The direction comes in the backdrop of traffic problems and businesses on the stretch taking a blow.
He told reporters during his inspection of West Zone that the 190-metre long white-topping work on BVK Iyengar Road, from Chickpet Junction to Sultanpet Junction, had been inspected and work on one side was complete. Concrete has been laid on the other side and is being cured. He instructed officials to complete pending work by December 15 and allow vehicular traffic.
After work is completed, old medians in the middle of the road should be removed and new precast medians laid, and the footpath be made even. Sultanpet Junction section should be repaired immediately, he instructed officials.
Girinath also visited the 100-bed general and maternity hospital building being constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore in the Chamarajpet-JJR Nagar General Hospital premises. He told officials to speed up construction work and complete it at the earliest.
Noticing sewage water leaking from a manhole in the hospital premises, he directed water board officials to fix it immediately. The Chief Commissioner also visited Binny Mills area to check new concrete road work done at a cost of Rs 1crore. He checked whether the footpath, streetlights and ducts were installed.
Girinath inspected the shelter for the homeless on Goodshed Road, spoke to the inmates there and found that there was room for 30 more people. He instructed officials to find homeless people in the area around Majestic and give them shelter.
White-topping work is being carried out on a 350-metre road at Majestic. Half of the road has already been white-topped, and officials were instructed to complete the remaining half quickly and allow vehicular traffic by the end of the month.
Joint Commissioner Sangappa, chief engineers Shashi Kumar and Lokesh, Deputy Commissioner Srinivas, executive engineer and other officials were present.