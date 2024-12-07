Complete white-topping work on BVK Iyengar Road by December 15: BBMP chief commissioner

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed Palike officials to complete white-topping work on BVK Iyengar Road before December 15. The direction comes in the backdrop of traffic problems and businesses on the stretch taking a blow.

He told reporters during his inspection of West Zone that the 190-metre long white-topping work on BVK Iyengar Road, from Chickpet Junction to Sultanpet Junction, had been inspected and work on one side was complete. Concrete has been laid on the other side and is being cured. He instructed officials to complete pending work by December 15 and allow vehicular traffic.

After work is completed, old medians in the middle of the road should be removed and new precast medians laid, and the footpath be made even. Sultanpet Junction section should be repaired immediately, he instructed officials.

Girinath also visited the 100-bed general and maternity hospital building being constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore in the Chamarajpet-JJR Nagar General Hospital premises. He told officials to speed up construction work and complete it at the earliest.