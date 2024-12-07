Man held for duping payment firm of Rs 15.5 lakh in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The South East CEN Police arrested a man for defrauding a payment company of Rs 15.5 lakh by creating a fake website. The accused has been identified as Nitish Yadav (26), a resident of Gurugram in Haryana, and a native of Rajasthan.

The police said Yadav, along with five of his friends, who worked at a digital marketing company in Gurugram, decided to launch an educational tutorial platform called crackyourexamnow.in, intended to provide online coaching and study material for IIT, JEE, and NEET students.

They created a website and for payment processing, collaborated with Cash Free Payments India Limited (an online payment platform). When students saw their advertisement on social media, they made payments to Cash Free Payments.

The payment company then transferred the money to the company registered by the accused. However, the accused failed to provide the promised exam material to the students and Cash Free Payments refunded the students’ amount. In total, the company lost Rs 15.5 lakh and filed a complaint with the CEN Police in August.

The police added that after investigating the technical evidence and KYC details from the accused’s bank account, the police traced him to Haryana and brought him to the city. Further investigations are on