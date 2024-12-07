Shades of the season

BENGALURU: As much as one doesn’t want to get drawn into the festivities of the season, there is an inexplicable draw that seems to permeate into one’s body.

Perhaps it the familiar Christmas carols that seem embedded into one’s mind, and the sense of nostalgia as one sings along trying to remember the words, the aching nostalgia of school and college days when your choir-mistress tried to keep all the ‘altos’ and ‘sopranos’ in tune…ah! ’tis the season for sure.

Since I studiously dropped out of all the fruit soakings, I couldn’t think of not accepting my dear friend Reuben Kataria, GM of Ritz-Carlton’s request to join in the traditional ‘tree-lighting’ festivities. The air resounded with the voices of the young choir singing Christmas carols, while the guests excitedly sipped on their mulled wine waiting for the lights to be switched on by the children present. Much mirth was had by all, including yours truly who belted out her carols like a ‘pro’! After my third glass of lovely mulled wine and a tummy full with traditional X’Mas fare, like Christmas cake, warm Stollen breads and gooey chocolates, my singing became quite robust, I was told. Christmas cheer is contagious right?

I wish we could have more discussions in our city like the Taj West End strives to do with what they call their ‘Loya Qissa’ (storytelling) nights. An intimate gathering of thinking-guests are invited to listen and later have a Q&A with the panellists invited to speak. This time there was a ‘contentious’ journalist, (this is how she described herself) and a doyen of industry Geetanjali Kirloskar CEO of Kirloskar Systems, sharing their lives, their struggles and triumphs, as women.