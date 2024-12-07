Shades of the season

BENGALURU: As much as one doesn’t want to get drawn into the festivities of the season, there is an inexplicable draw that seems to permeate into one’s body.
Perhaps it the familiar Christmas carols that seem embedded into one’s mind, and the sense of nostalgia as one sings along trying to remember the words, the aching nostalgia of school and college days when your choir-mistress tried to keep all the ‘altos’ and ‘sopranos’ in tune…ah! ’tis the season for sure.
Since I studiously dropped out of all the fruit soakings, I couldn’t think of not accepting my dear friend Reuben Kataria, GM of Ritz-Carlton’s request to join in the traditional ‘tree-lighting’ festivities. The air resounded with the voices of the young choir singing Christmas carols, while the guests excitedly sipped on their mulled wine waiting for the lights to be switched on by the children present. Much mirth was had by all, including yours truly who belted out her carols like a ‘pro’! After my third glass of lovely mulled wine and a tummy full with traditional X’Mas fare, like Christmas cake, warm Stollen breads and gooey chocolates, my singing became quite robust, I was told. Christmas cheer is contagious right?
I wish we could have more discussions in our city like the Taj West End strives to do with what they call their ‘Loya Qissa’ (storytelling) nights. An intimate gathering of thinking-guests are invited to listen and later have a Q&A with the panellists invited to speak. This time there was a ‘contentious’ journalist, (this is how she described herself) and a doyen of industry Geetanjali Kirloskar CEO of Kirloskar Systems, sharing their lives, their struggles and triumphs, as women.
It was a riveting, soul-searching dialogue and very relatable, especially when the firebrand journalist admitted that the most important thing for her was to have a smoothly-running house when she was away. So relatable, because as a working wife and mother I was always concerned that if my ‘help’ didn’t turn up there would be mayhem at home! Wonderful cocktails and a great dinner made sure the discussion was kept alive by the invitees.
Priya Bala is a writer, journalist and a food aficionado. She wrote her second book aptly titled Bazaar Bites, and released it with pride at the JW Marriott. I was present when she released her first book too, and this time around it was wonderful to see her tackle the evening with confidence and grace. A great Sri-Lankan chef herself, Priya did extensive research for her second book. All her friends, who are noted chefs themselves, were there to support and cheer her on. There is nothing like food to unite people
My friend, Alika Kumar, who I have known since nursery, and who now lives in Phoenix USA, came visiting and we had a beautiful fun-filled afternoon eating a traditional ‘thali’ at Dakshin at the Windsor Manor. She was very impressed at how the service and the food were all on point. The cherry on the cake was when my friend, the lovely Sabrina Dey, GM ITC Windsor Manor, sauntered across to greet us, making Alika’s eyes sparkle!
There is something to be said about ‘Devi-power’ which was on display full-throttle at the Devi Awards, an initiative by our very own newspaper. I love contributing to a paper that puts its faith on women!
Rubi Chakravarti
Writer, actor and funny girl
(The writer’s views are personal)