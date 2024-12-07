Whiff of Italy

BENGALURU: A familiar scent, be it freshly-baked bread, damp earth after rain, or a loved one’s perfume, can unlock vivid recollections, sparking feelings of joy, nostalgia, or comfort. Beyond nostalgia, scent has the remarkable ability to create new memories. Aromas become deeply intertwined with experiences, making them unforgettable.

Whether it’s the earthy scent of truffles or the citrus-y tang of an Italian vineyard, smell transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences that linger in our minds long after. Bengalureans are getting to indulge in something similar with Scent of Italy: il Tartufo, an immersive exhibition dedicated to the luxurious world of truffles, or tartufo in Italian.

“Italian cuisine has gained tremendous popularity worldwide, but with that has come a degree of misrepresentation. This exhibition aligns with our mission to educate consumers about authentic Italian food, especially truffles, which are often replaced by synthetic alternatives like truffle oil,” explains Alfonso Tagliaferri, Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru.

Tagliaferri emphasises that the exhibition showcases the nuances of real truffles, their delicate aroma, and the painstaking process behind sourcing them.

He adds, “Truffles, as a natural product, are expensive, seasonal, and delicate, with a subtle aroma and taste. The chemical substitutes, on the other hand, have a strong, aggressive smell that is far from the real thing and can even be hard to digest.”

The event, part of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World which is celebrated every November, takes visitors deep into the fascinating journey of truffles – covering their origins, the regions where they are sourced, the differences between black and white varieties, and the traditional practice of using dogs to unearth them. Interactive elements are central to the exhibition’s appeal.

“In today’s world, it would feel outdated to have an exhibition without interactive elements like video and sound. For this exhibition, we’ve gone a step further with virtual reality (VR), which not only transport visitors to the regions where truffles are harvested – complete with scenes of dogs searching and farmers collecting truffles – we’ve included olfactory elements as well. Visitors can smell the various components of a truffle’s unique bouquet,” says Tagliaferri.