A treasure trove! This park celebrates Ambedkar’s philosophy

BENGALURU: While Dr BR Ambedkar’s life and contributions are widely known, only few know about Nagaloka Shilpavana, a five-acre theme park hidden within the Jnana Bharathi campus. Designed as a ‘classroom without wall,’ Nagaloka Shilpavana is a treasure trove of history, featuring 21 statues of influential figures who shaped Ambedkar’s philosophy. Built as a space for students to immerse themselves in the revolutionary ideas that shaped modern India, the theme park’s existence remains unknown to many.

The institution’s management laments that this invaluable resource, designed to inspire and educate across disciplines, often goes unnoticed by those it was meant to empower.

The park celebrates figures like emperor Ashoka, whose transformation from a messenger of peace left an indelible mark on Ambedkar. Ashoka’s embrace of Buddhism and his focus on governance rooted in justice and compassion deeply resonated with Ambedkar, who later adopted Buddhism as a path of liberation for Dalits.

Basavanna, the 12th century social reformer, is another towering presence in the park. Known for rejecting caste hierarchies and advocating equality through the concept of ‘Kayaka’ (work as worship), Basavanna’s teaching inspired Ambedkar’s fight for a society where dignity is universal and caste barriers are dismantled.

Mystic poet Kabir whose verses condemned discrimination and promoted harmony, also has a presence here. Kabir’s call for unity across caste and religious lines echoed in Ambedkar’s efforts to bring people together under the shared value of equality.

The park also features statues of reformers like Sahu Maharaj, who promoted education for marginalised communities and extended scholarships to uplift them.

His work provided a template for Ambedkar’s belief in education as the foundation for empowerment. Similarly, Basalingappa’s contribution to social justice strengthened Ambedkar’s resolve to demand equality through legal and institutional reforms. Adding to this are sculptures inspired by the Ajanta and Ellora caves, symbolising India’s Buddhist heritage.

The entrance marked by the Sahu Maharaj and Gaekwad arches, is symbolic of progress and reform. These figures stood as allies to Ambedkar, providing critical support in his campaigns against caste discrimination.

“Nagaloka Shilpavana was envisioned not just as a park but as a space for students and researchers to engage with the past in the present,” said professor CB Honnu Siddartha, director of Dr BR Ambedkar Study and Research Centre.

Professor Siddartha mentioned that, Nagaloka Shilpavana offers more than history—it provides a deeper understanding of the icons who inspired Ambedkar and whose legacy continues to guide the fight for justice, he highlighted.