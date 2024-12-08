Bengaluru Metro achieves record ridership of 9.2 lakh on December 6

BENGALURU: Namma Metro achieved a new milestone on Friday, recording its highest-ever ridership of 9,20,562. From December 4 to 6, the total ridership has remained more than 9 lakh.

The highest patronage came from the Purple Line with 4,39, 616, followed by 3,12,248 from the Green Line.

The surge in ridership was attributed to a combination of factors, including a major music event at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) grounds at Madavara and the recent extension of the Green Line. The event drew a total of 37,312 footfalls, with 22,793 boarding from the three stations along the Green Line extension.

To accommodate the increased demand, BMRCL extended Metro operations until midnight, ensuring that concert goers and weekend commuters travel home easily.

This extension played a key role in reaching the new ridership record. In a post on X on Saturday, Namma Metro officials shared--“Record-breaking day for BMRCL on Dec 6, with 9,20,562 boardings! Line 1 saw 4.39 lakh riders, Line 2 had 3.12 lakh, and the KGWA interchange recorded 1.67 lakh. Thank you, Bengaluru, for making this milestone possible.”