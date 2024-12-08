HAL-SAI collaborate to launch high-performance centre to boost sports in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To boost sports and provide world-class facilities for athletes, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) for the establishment of state-of-the-art HAL-SAI High Performance Centre at SAI Netaji Subhas Southern Centre on Friday.

According to a press release, under HAL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the company has committed to the establishment of HAL-SAI High Performance Centre in Bengaluru.

This centre will leverage science and technology to enhance the performance of athletes. It will provide facilities in areas such as Anthropometry, Biomechanics, Exercise Biochemistry, Nutrition, Sports Physiology, Psychology, Strength & Conditioning, Sports Medicine, Physiotherapy, and others. With this state-of-the-art facility, athletes will have chances to succeed at international levels including the Olympics, whilst increasing their performance.

The event was graced by Dr DK Sunil, CMD of HAL, Dr Divya Gupta, independent director at HAL, AB Pradhan, director (HR) at HAL; Colonel Rakesh Yadav, CEO of TOPS, Vishnu Sudhakaran, regional director at SAI, Shri Kamkhan Singh, under secretary at the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and other senior officials.