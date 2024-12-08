IIMB alumni receive award for disability advocacy

BENGALURU: Two changemakers and alumni of Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru (IIM-B), were recognised for their pioneering contributions to disability advocacy on World Disability Day, December 3, with national awards presented by the President of India.

Vineet Saraiwala, a 2015 PGP alumnus, received the National Award 2024 on behalf of Atypical Advantage, the organisation he co-founded. Atypical Advantage has become India’s largest platform for Persons with Disabilities (PWD), providing livelihood opportunities to over 20,000 individuals with disabilities.

The organisation works with over 300 corporates to create inclusive roadmaps that bridge the gap between PWD talent and meaningful career opportunities.

Alina Alam, founder of Mitti Cafe, was similarly recognised for her transformative work in the disability sector. Incubated at NSRCEL, IIMB’s entrepreneurial hub, Mitti Cafe provides dignified and equitable employment to persons with disabilities.

The organisation operates in multiple institutions across India, including Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Supreme Court of India, and the IIM Bangalore campus, creating inclusive spaces and offering job opportunities for individuals with disabilities.