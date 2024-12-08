Women cops in mufti to check eve-teasing, stalking in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a bid to enhance the safety of women, Bengaluru City Police’s Rani Chennamma Pade, a special unit of women police personnel, has been deployed in plain clothes (mufti) at key locations such as bus stands, shops, malls, schools, pubs, and other public places to prevent crimes against women, particularly eve-teasing and stalking.

The Rani Chennamma Pade, initially stationed in specific divisions, is now present in all divisions of the city. The main aim of the squad is to educate and train women in basic self-defense techniques while also raising awareness about women’s and children’s rights and related laws. The squad consists of constables and assistant sub-inspectors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police ( DCP-Southeast) Sarah Fatima told The New Sunday Express that the southeast division has 17 women officers in the squad, and there are plans to increase it. Apart from officers in mufti, additional police officers will be stationed nearby to take swift action, if necessary. They also travel with the public to understand the problems faced by women, she said.

She further added that the police interact with women to boost their confidence and encourage them to approach the police to report any crime against them. The squad is focusing on reaching out to girls’ colleges and paying guest accommodations to raise awareness about safety measures, laws designed to protectwomen,n and other initiatives by the citypolice, like ‘Namma 112’. They educate boys too.

Another senior officer said that while previously male officers were deployed in mufti, the presence of female officers in mufti now boosts the confidence of women.