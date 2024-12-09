26-year-old nurse accuses friend of drugging, raping her in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old woman has alleged that her friend raped her after giving her sleeping pills. The accused also allegedly used casteist slurs against her and threatened to release her private videos on social media. The High Grounds police have registered a case.

The accused has been identified as Akki Lakshmireddy, a native of Andhra Pradesh. According to the FIR, the woman, a nurse at a hospital in the city, met Lakshmireddy in 2019 at a bank in RT Nagar, where he worked in the credit card department.

The two became friends and often had casual phone conversations. In November 2019, Lakshmireddy invited the victim to his sister’s birthday party in RT Nagar. During the party, he allegedly gave her tea laced with sleeping pills, raped her, and recorded the incident.

Using these videos, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the victim multiple times. The accused is reported to have insulted the victim’s caste and used abusive language against her and her family. The case has been registered at the High Grounds police station.