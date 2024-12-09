A 'Lit' affair

BENGALURU: With its dizzying range of panel discussions, workshops, performances and more, the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) has become a year-end highlight for the city’s bookworms – the place to be if you want to catch your favourite authors talking about their latest books.

“Over the years Bangalore litfest has become a safe space for readers and writers to come together. Bengalureans are very conscientious as readers and writers, and bring an authentic and electric energy to the festival,” says Shinie Antony, founder and director of BLF. “The festival has grown beyond its concept and organisers. It now belongs to the people,” she continues.

Returning for its 13th edition this year, the festival is bigger than ever with panel discussions featuring over 350 authors from around the world and across genres. Visitors can catch international writers like historian William Dalrymple, British writer AT Boyle, Australian short story writer Catherine McNamara, French illustrator Cheyenne Oliver, and more. Right alongside them will be discussions with beloved Indian writers like Bengalurean Ramachandra Guha, Chetan Bhagat, Durjoy Datta and Saikat Majumdar, along with notable figures like filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, and activist Aruna Roy.