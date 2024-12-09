A 'Lit' affair

BENGALURU: With its dizzying range of panel discussions, workshops, performances and more, the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) has become a year-end highlight for the city’s bookworms – the place to be if you want to catch your favourite authors talking about their latest books.
“Over the years Bangalore litfest has become a safe space for readers and writers to come together. Bengalureans are very conscientious as readers and writers, and bring an authentic and electric energy to the festival,” says Shinie Antony, founder and director of BLF. “The festival has grown beyond its concept and organisers. It now belongs to the people,” she continues.
Returning for its 13th edition this year, the festival is bigger than ever with panel discussions featuring over 350 authors from around the world and across genres. Visitors can catch international writers like historian William Dalrymple, British writer AT Boyle, Australian short story writer Catherine McNamara, French illustrator Cheyenne Oliver, and more. Right alongside them will be discussions with beloved Indian writers like Bengalurean Ramachandra Guha, Chetan Bhagat, Durjoy Datta and Saikat Majumdar, along with notable figures like filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, and activist Aruna Roy.
Sharing some of this year’s highlights, Antony says, “This is the first time we have Nobel Laureates, and that, too, two: Venki Ramakrishnan and Abhijit Banerjee. We have a Booker Winner once again, this time Kiran Desai. There is such magic in speakers coming together in a panel or a writer talking about a new book that each time the festival manages to surprise us with its newness. You can actually see words catch fire.”
There’s something for everyone at this year’s BLF which features a dedicated space for children – The Children’s Literature Festival, and performances by Hindustani, Carnatic and Sufi musicians. There will be over 75 sessions for children focused on illustration, storytelling, games, music performances, and workshops on comic making and creative writing, all in a carnival atmosphere. “There is Sudha Murty’s session about Gopi the dog – and guess what? Gopi will be coming too. There will be magic and treasure and letters to write to yourself,” says Antony.
For those keen to visit, shuttle buses have been organised from Vidhana Soudha Metro station and the Prestige Trade Tower, Palace Road, where a paid parking facility is available.
(Bangalore Literature Festival will be held at The Lalit Ashok, Kumara Krupa Road, on December 14 and 15 from 9.30am onwards with free entry for all. For more details, visit bangaloreliteraturefestival.org)