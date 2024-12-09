Demolition of 100-year-old arches at Bengaluru Cantonment sparks outrage among Heritage lovers

BENGALURU: The recent demolition of the ancient arches between Platform One and Platform Two of Bengaluru Cantonment station by the Railways has shocked and upset heritage conservationists and railway enthusiasts.

They insist that modern technology could be deployed to preserve and retain it somehow while the Railways state that the dilapidated structure was a risk to the lives of passengers and had to be done away with.

The iconic station, the first railway station in Karnataka to operate trains, is being redeveloped as a world-class structure at a cost of Rs 480 crore. Ironically, an official release from the South Western Railway (SWR) Zone released last year in connection with the work stressed that the heritage structure of the station would be preserved.

As of now, 20 of the masonry arches, which are over a century old and located on the tracks between PF1 and PF2, have been razed. The active heritage preservation community in the city is demanding answers from the Railways and questioning why there was no consultation before the destruction of these invaluable structures.