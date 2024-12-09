It’s Dzireable

BENGALURU: Nowadays, in India, a car means an SUV. However, there remains a sizable population, whose cherished childhood dreams were knit around a toy sedan – the three-box car with a bonnet, cabin and boot.

Around 55 per cent of cars sold in the Indian market today are SUVs. Though by definition these are Sports Utility Vehicles, the majority of the so-called SUVs in Indian markets are raised hatchbacks, taking account of road conditions.

At the same time, there is a perception that the popularity of the traditional status symbol, the sedan, is fading. Roughly, just 10 per cent of the car market is held by sedans now. It’s to this market that the all-new Dzire from Maruti Suzuki rolled in. When sedans are “on the way out”, why is Maruti reintroducing another one? The answer is simple: Dzire has been selling more than many SUVs since its introduction in 2008.

Though this time, the hype is considerably less, there is a fan base for sedans, still in India. Last year, 1.57 lakh Dzires were sold; a figure many Compact SUVs couldn’t match. And, this December, the new Honda Amaze is also coming to the compact sedan category. These two new cars will definitely bring a lot of attention to the sedan market.

This fourth generation Dzire is miles ahead of the previous versions. I was able to test drive the car in Goa a couple of days ago. Here’s how the experience was.

The safety

This is the first-ever Maruti Suzuki car to get a five-star rating for adult protection in the crash tests performed under GNCAP (Global New Car Assessment Programme). It also scored four stars in the child protection rating. As Indian customers are more and more falling for the star rating, this will help Dzire reach new customers. Structural rigidity is the main reason behind Dzire’s success in the crash test. The other safety features include six airbags, three-point seatbelts, ESP, ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera and hill hold assist.