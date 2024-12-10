Axiom of choice : A theatrical journey through free will, mathematics, and philosophy

BENGALURU: Are the choices we make a result of our own free will, or are there unseen forces shaping our decisions? It’s one of those timeless philosophical questions that has fascinated thinkers for centuries – one that sometimes haunts us in moments of doubt. Do we truly have agency? Or is free will just an illusion? This idea of choice and the freedom to choose has fueled countless debates.

Now, it is set to take on a new form with the premiere of Axiom of Choice, an innovative play written and co-directed by British mathematician and writer, Marcus du Sautoy. “Mathematics and theatre have both been passions in my life, and this is a wonderful way of fusing the two as this is a play about ideas of free will, Hindu philosophy, the Bhagavad Gita, and the concept of finite versus the infinite,” says du Sautoy, who is also the Simonyi Professor for the Public Understanding of Science at the University of Oxford.

Supported by Infosys’ co-founder Narayana Murthy’s son Rohan Murty, and set to be staged for the first time in Bengaluru, Axiom of Choice promises an intellectual and emotional journey that blends abstract mathematical concepts with human dilemmas. It brings to life the story of French mathematician André Weil, one of the 20th century’s most influential mathematicians, weaving together his groundbreaking discoveries with the harrowing decisions he faced during World War II.

“I use the biography of Weil, one of my mathematical heroes, to explore a moment in his life when he is given a choice. I’ve never really understood why he made the decision that he made. So the play is partly using his story to explore: do we have free will, or are we just being controlled by the equations which push and pull the universe around?,” reflects du Sautoy.