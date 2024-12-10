Bonsai Garden to be reopened at Lalbagh

BENGALURU: The Bonsai Garden that was closed to the public two years ago is all set to be reopened soon, now with fresh landscaping involving wood and rock stands, and a surface filled with sand for the short plants, mostly succulents. If all goes well, it will be open for public again from January.

With Republic Day around the corner, Lalbagh Botanical Garden authorities are gearing up for the flower show and are planning to reopen the Bonsai Garden. “The Bonsai garden was closed to the public for two years. Many plants had died earlier.

It required a new landscape and hence, some of the surviving trees were kept aside and nurtured, while the work was being carried out. About half acre on the 3-acre area of the Bonsai Garden will be opened in phase-1. The rest of the garden will also will be developed in the next few months,” said a senior Lalbagh Botanical Garden official.

This apart, the authorities are ready with 9 lakh plants including 5 lakh potted ones that will have to be arranged throughout the Flower Show venue. The authorities who are yet to decide on the Republic Day theme in January, will meet the Horticulture Minister SS Mallikarjun and come out with a decision soon.

The authorities also informed that, as part of the 10-day Flower Show during Republic Day, they are getting ready with grass beds, and different plants in pots for arranging at Glass House.