Consumers highlight issues in availing loans for rooftop solar panels at BESCOM workshop

BENGALURU: Even as the state and Union governments look to increase solar power generation in the country, consumers have highlighted a slew of problems they are grappling with on the ground, while installing rooftop solar panels, all in the bid to generate green energy.
At a recent workshop organised by BESCOM on the implementation of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in the city, consumers pointed out that they were finding it difficult to avail loans, since those aged above 65 years were not even being considered as applicable. Members of apartment federations stated that while applying for loans, banks considered such entities as MSMEs.
They also mentioned that in order to release loans to apartments, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) had not even issued any specific guidelines, and they accordingly demanded that the guidelines be issued with regard to apartment federations.
Members of the State-level Bankers Committee (SLBC), who were also present at the workshop, explained that those keen to seek loans under the scheme, can name their family members as co-borrowers. The SLBC members added that banks will not ask for any collateral security to avail loan facility for implementing the PM Surya Ghar scheme.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government is looking to target those consumers not covered by the Gruha Jyoti guarantee, estimated to be around 37 lakh households in the state, to help them avail the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. BESCOM is the state’s nodal agency for speedy implementation of the Yojana.
BESCOM MD Mahantesh Bilagi said that of the 5.15 lakh registrations for the scheme, 1.17 lakh applications have been accepted. Also, 353 private vendors have registered in the MNRE portal.
Explaining the scheme, Bilagi said the government will provide a subsidy ranging from Rs 30,000 up to Rs 78,000 for domestic grid-connected rooftop plants and financial assistance for the installation of solar panels.