Consumers highlight issues in availing loans for rooftop solar panels at BESCOM workshop

BENGALURU: Even as the state and Union governments look to increase solar power generation in the country, consumers have highlighted a slew of problems they are grappling with on the ground, while installing rooftop solar panels, all in the bid to generate green energy.

At a recent workshop organised by BESCOM on the implementation of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in the city, consumers pointed out that they were finding it difficult to avail loans, since those aged above 65 years were not even being considered as applicable. Members of apartment federations stated that while applying for loans, banks considered such entities as MSMEs.

They also mentioned that in order to release loans to apartments, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) had not even issued any specific guidelines, and they accordingly demanded that the guidelines be issued with regard to apartment federations.