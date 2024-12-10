Techie ends life over ‘harassment’, blames wife, her kin in suicide note

Subhash’s wife had reportedly filed nine cases against him in UP, charging him with murder attempts and dowry harassment. He had separated from his wife over the dispute. Subhash had allegedly been planning his suicide for three days.

“He had pasted a detailed to-do list before ending his life, and titled it ‘Final task before Mukti’ and pasted it on a cupboard in the room. It also had instructions on where his death note and keys were kept, along with a list of completed and pending tasks over two days,” the police said. In his 24-page note, he mentioned the harassment, extortion and corruption he faced from his wife and her family, as well as a gift he left for his four-year-old son.

The video Subhash recorded claimed that five individuals, including a family court judge in Jaunpur, and his wife Nikita Singhania and her family members were responsible for his death. He also described the burden of the nine cases filed against him and his parents, which forced him to frequently travel between Bengaluru and Jaunpur.

A senior officer said police are yet to register a case. Subhash’s family were informed, and based on their complaint, further action will be taken.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, help is available. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111)