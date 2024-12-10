Yellow Line station to be named Delta Electronics Bommasandra station

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited and Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd, a Taiwanese electronics manufacturing company have inked an agreement on Monday which offers the firm the naming rights of the Bommasandra station on the Yellow Line. The new name of this terminal station will be Delta Electronics Bommasandra station. An official release said the company will be paying BMRCL Rs 65 crore to have the rights for a period of 30 years. This is the third agreement inked for stations on the Yellow Line.

Infosys Foundation has inked a pact for the Konnappana Agrahara Metro station while Biocon Foundation for the Hebbagodi station.

The release added that this has been okayed under the Innovative Financing Mechanism scheme and the approval of the State government will be taken. The amount of Rs 10 Crore was paid earlier and the balance amount of Rs. 55 Crores was paid today,” the release said. M. Maheshwar Rao, Managing Director, BMRCL, said “We are extremely happy that Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd has come forward with their support for Sustainable Urban Development and Urban Transport.

Further, he requested other corporates along the metro corridors to come forward and join hands with BMRCL to develop the city’s metro infrastructure”.

Benjamin Lin, president & Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director, Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd, said, “We are pleased to partner with BMRCL for the construction of Bommasandra Metro Station on Hosur Road. This project will help in easing traffic congestion by enabling greater use of public transportation”.