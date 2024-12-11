BBMP chief commissioner orders action on illegal constructions and encroachments in South Zone

BENGALURU: Pigeon menace, illegal constructions, inaction of assistant executive engineers (AEEs), garbage menace in and around South Zone Commissioner’s office, community hall not functional despite work being sanctioned four years ago -- these and other issues were raised during BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath’s South Zone’s grievance redressal meet.

Girinath directed Zonal Commissioner Vinoth Priya to issue notices to AEEs for inaction in matters relating to unauthorized construction and illegal buildings.

Girinath instructed officials to submit a report on the status of parks, grounds and lakes in South Zone within a month, and also directed Priya to issue notices to assistant executive engineers for inaction.

Speaking while receiving complaints from the public at the ‘Chief Commissioner’s Walk in the Zone’, he instructed officials to personally visit each place related to parks, grounds and lakes and submit a report on their status with photographs taken with geo-location.

With complaints from residents regarding footpath encroachment and hawkers in Gandhi Bazaar Market, he said those who trade elsewhere should be removed.

He also instructed them to clear encroachments on the footpath by Saturday. With residents of VV Puram and Chickpet complaining about inaction by Krishna Kumar, AEE, Dharmaraya Swamy Temple sub-division, which led to illegal construction, Girinath warned that by December 26, the AEE has to file a report or the Zonal Commissioner would suspend him.