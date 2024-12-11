Karnataka views entrepreneurs as innovators, says Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: “Karnataka views entrepreneurs as innovators and disruptors, whose transformative ideas are not only creating new markets and job opportunities, but also shaping a more sustainable future.

By equipping entrepreneurs with essential tools like mentorship and incubation, we aim to make entrepreneurship a natural choice, not just an aspiration,” said IT BT Minister Priyank Kharge.

He was speaking at the inauguration of TiE Global Summit 2024 on Tuesday at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, bringing together global leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers.

Organised by TiE Bangalore, the event is supported by Karnataka’s Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology as the State Partner and co-hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, and Software Technology Parks of India.

The Elevate program, run by Karnataka government, supports startups with Rs 50 lakh in funding, with zero equity taken. To date, 983 startups have been funded through this initiative, with 32% hailing from Tier-1 and Tier-2 towns and 24% being women-led, Kharge said.

“TiE Global Summit 2024 marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to empower entrepreneurs across the globe,” said Amit Gupta, Global Chair of TiE Global.