Lokayukta police raid 50 officials

BENGALURU: In a raid on Tuesday on 50 places belonging to 10 accused state government officials across the state, Karnataka Lokayukta police unearthed Rs 48.55 crore worth of assets which are disproportionate to their known sources of income.

According to the official statement, Nanjundaiah, Deputy SP (Armed), working at the Police Training School in Channapatna taluk of Ramanagara district, had total disproportionate assets (DA) of Rs 12.53 crore. They include immovable assets comprising five sites, one house valued at Rs 11.04 crore, and movable assets of Rs 45.74 lakh worth of ornaments, and vehicles worth Rs 75 lakh.

Ekesh Babu K, working in Bengaluru, had DA of Rs 7.92 crore, including immovable assets comprising three sites, three houses, 2 acres 12 guntas of agricultural land, and movable assets of Rs 52 lakh, which include Rs 22.15 lakh in cash and Rs 14.25 lakh worth of ornaments. Lokayukta police seized a currency counting machine from his residence.

M Lokesh Babu, Superintendent Engineer, Bescom, East Circle, Bengaluru, had Rs 6.70 crore in DA; MC Sunil Kumar, District Health Officer, Bengaluru Rural: Total DA of Rs 6.63 crore.

Ramappa, Superintendent Engineer, Municipal Corporation, Kalaburagi: Rs 3.58 crore DA, includes immovable assets of Rs 2.37 crore comprising 4 sites, 2 houses, 7 acres of agricultural land and movable assets worth Rs 1.21 crore including Rs 18 lakh worth of ornaments, Rs 15.50 lakh worth of vehicles, Rs 50 lakh worth of medical seats and Rs 36.46 lakh worth of shares and bonds.