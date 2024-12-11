Saab’s Gripen E on public display during Aero India

BENGALURU: Raising the curtain on its Aero India 2025 plans, Swedish defence and security giant Saab on Monday unveiled the Full Scale Replica (FSR) of its Gripen E fighter aircraft, to be displayed at the country’s premier air show and defence exhibition. Furthering those plans, Saab will also be presenting a range of defence and security systems at the biennial event, due to take place in Bengaluru between February 10 and 14.

Currently on display as part of the Bangalore Security Dialogue, co-hosted by the Takshashila Institution and Dynamatic Technologies, the Gripen E FSR will be on public display during the Aero India show days.

“Made for forward-thinking air forces, the Gripen E incorporates cutting-edge technologies in the latest systems, sensors, weapons and pods to ensure combat advantage, delivering air superiority in highly contested environments,” Saab said in a statement.

Accordingly, the Gripen E boasts of the powerful GE F414G engine, great range and the ability to carry an impressive payload with its 10 hard-points. It also has a AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar, InfraRed Search and Track System (IRST), highly-advanced electronic warfare and communication systems.

The aircraft’s embedded AI capability and its future-oriented cockpit design that features the Wide Area Display (WAD), facilitates the pilot’s decision-making process and provides crucial assistance in the midst of a complex mission.

The WAD presents the information in a user-friendly manner, which supports the pilot’s ability to select, launch and guide weapons in perfect coordination with other members of a tactical air unit.

Upbeat about Gripen’s show at Aero India, Kent Ake Molin, Head of Gripen for India Programme, said, “Today, we kickstart our participation at Aero India 2025. We are delighted to be able to provide a preview of the Gripen E Full Scale Replica against the backdrop of the Bangalore Security Dialogues, and we hope to engage in meaningful dialogues during the session.”

Meanwhile, it must be noted that Saab is the only global company to have secured approval from the Indian government for 100-per cent ownership of an India-based operation, in this case for manufacturing the shoulder-launched Carl Gustaf M4 in the country to fully meet ‘Make in India’ requirements.