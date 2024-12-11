Veteran cast reunites for 'A day in Hollywood/A night in the Ukraine' musical in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: At the peak of Hollywood glamour, when black and white film stars reigned in theatres across 1930s America, eight young people whose monotonous job is to usher movie-goers to their seats come up with a crazy plan – to grab their chance and perform their favourite movie tunes before the curtains go up on the film, A Night in the Ukraine. What follows is a story of chaos, laughter, and catchy songs bound to transport the audience to a different era. “It’s a rib-tickling musical comedy with something for the whole family,” says Maya Mascarenhas, the music director of the musical, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine, set to be performed this week.

Directed by Arjun Sajnani, we will see veteran theatre artistes Ashok Mandanna, Darius Taraporevala, and Viveck Jayant Shah reprise their roles as the three Marx Brothers. The musical, returning to the stage after three decades, is presented by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Geetanjali Kirloskar. “What’s exciting is that it was so well received 30 years ago that it went all over the country. The original actors are as brilliant as they were when I saw them as young people,” says Mascarenhas.