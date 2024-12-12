23.4k street vendors in eight zones, survey ends on Dec 20

BENGALURU: The survey of street vendors in BBMP limits is to end on December 20, Special Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare (BBMP) Suralkar Vikas Kishore informed.
A survey of urban street vendors is being conducted as per the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihoods and Regulation of Street Trading) Act, 2014, and the Karnataka Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihoods, Regulation and Licensing of Street Trading) Scheme, 2020.
The survey of street vendors was undertaken in the eight zones of the corporation, and was conducted by enumerators.
“The survey is being conducted through mobile software, and so far, about 23,407 street vendors have been identified zone-wise through the survey. Identity cards and certificates will be distributed to eligible street vendors. Town Vending Committees will be formed at the zone level and the Street Vendors’ Scheme will be implemented as per the Street Vendors Act, 2014, and Karnataka Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihoods, Regulation and Licensing of Street Trading) Scheme, 2020,” said Kishore.
The Palike has informed that street vendors should cooperate with the enumerators assigned by the welfare department, and necessary documents provided during the survey.