23.4k street vendors in eight zones, survey ends on Dec 20

BENGALURU: The survey of street vendors in BBMP limits is to end on December 20, Special Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare (BBMP) Suralkar Vikas Kishore informed.

A survey of urban street vendors is being conducted as per the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihoods and Regulation of Street Trading) Act, 2014, and the Karnataka Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihoods, Regulation and Licensing of Street Trading) Scheme, 2020.

The survey of street vendors was undertaken in the eight zones of the corporation, and was conducted by enumerators.