Andre Agassi advocates for grassroots innovation at TiE Global Summit

BENGALURU: Tennis legend Andre Agassi, who was in Bengaluru on Wednesday, emphasised the need for impactful global collaboration and the importance of taking innovative and scalable solutions to underserved regions.
He was addressing media at a press conference held at the TiE Global Summit 2024, where he shared insights from his two-decade philanthropic journey and stressed how a focused approach can address systemic issues like education and healthcare gaps.
Drawing from his experience of building charter schools in economically challenged areas, Agassi explained how a private-public partnership model helped scale impactful projects and outlined a framework where investors fund infrastructure for best-in-class operators, ensuring sustainability and scalability.
The summit emphasised the importance of collaboration in addressing pressing societal challenges.
Agassi also emphasised that one of the most critical aspects of expanding the entrepreneurial ecosystem is nurturing talent at the grassroots level. “Programs that engage students and young innovators play a vital role in fostering creativity and resilience.
Children in rural areas, often unburdened by societal labels, can bring fresh perspectives to problem-solving,” he said, adding that empowering them through education and exposure to entrepreneurial thinking can bring a new wave of innovation.
“The entrepreneurial ecosystem in Karnataka is poised for transformation,” Agassi said. By leveraging global best practices, fostering collaborations, and prioritising inclusivity, the state can achieve its vision of empowering millions over the next decade. This journey is not just about economic growth, but about redefining entrepreneurship as a force for societal change, he added.