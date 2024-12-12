Andre Agassi advocates for grassroots innovation at TiE Global Summit

BENGALURU: Tennis legend Andre Agassi, who was in Bengaluru on Wednesday, emphasised the need for impactful global collaboration and the importance of taking innovative and scalable solutions to underserved regions.

He was addressing media at a press conference held at the TiE Global Summit 2024, where he shared insights from his two-decade philanthropic journey and stressed how a focused approach can address systemic issues like education and healthcare gaps.

Drawing from his experience of building charter schools in economically challenged areas, Agassi explained how a private-public partnership model helped scale impactful projects and outlined a framework where investors fund infrastructure for best-in-class operators, ensuring sustainability and scalability.

The summit emphasised the importance of collaboration in addressing pressing societal challenges.