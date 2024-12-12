Cooked up creations

BENGALURU: From their corner of the internet, Kommune’s Stumble, an inquiry into India’s consumer culture, recently published a report highlighting the observed trends in consumer culture in the country.

In one of their segments, they mention the impact neo-creators and their content has had on the food & beverage industry.

“The rise of neo-creators is enabling democratic content creation, sprouting creative careers, redefining social capital, and shaping market opportunities for brands,” the report highlights.

Do the findings of the report ring true with Bengaluru? Hina Gujral, a food blogger, creator and author in the city for over 10 years, believes that while the number of creators has increased over the past few years, the quality has taken a major blow. “These days there is a lot more fluff than substance. 70 to 80 per cent of the recipes I see on the internet are not even tested.

They don’t even have the right measurements or instructions. The creator is too busy churning out content to research the recipes and are focusing only on following trends. The viewers are also too busy scrolling to bother about the quality of the content. It’s more of a source of entertainment than learning,” shares Gujral.

The Garden City is home to all kinds of cuisines. Is that diversity represented online? “There are some creators who focus on aesthetics and others who are upfront with their content. Some creators make content around local flavours. Some of them create content in Kannada, speak to locals, and inform us of things that non-Kannada creators can’t. So, I feel that there is fair representation online (of cuisines found in Bengaluru). Creators, in their different ways, cover pretty much the entire landscape,” says Priyanka Rajwar, a food writer.