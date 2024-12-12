In-laws of Bengaluru techie who died by suicide, flee from UP home

LUCKNOW: In a turn of events, the mother-in-law and the brother-in-law of techie Atul Subhash, who committed suicide in Bengaluru, fled their home in Jaunpur on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police, however, claimed that they were yet to receive any official communication from Karnataka.

The 34-year-old techie ended his life on Monday in Bengaluru, alleging harassment from his estranged wife and her family.

He left behind a 90-minute video and a detailed 24-page suicide note alleging harassment by his estranged wife and her family. Subhash alleged that their actions drove him to take this tragic step.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered against his wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, brother Anurag and uncle Sushil.

As per the police sources, Nisha Singhania and her son Anurag alias Piyush Singhania left their home in Khowa Mandi area in Jaunpur on a motorcycle and have since not returned.

Purported video clips on social media also showed them leaving the home around midnight.

"We are yet to receive any official communication from the Bengaluru Police over this case," Jaunpur Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma said. He added the police was deployed in the Khowa Mandi area

Meanwhile, Kotwali police station in-charge Inspector Mithilesh Mishra said police had no orders to arrest Nisha Singhania and others, or prevent them from leaving their home, or place them under house arrest.

While her family lives in Jaunpur, Nikita Singhania stays in Delhi with her son and works in a prominent software company.

Nikita got married to Subhash in April 2019 and in 2022 she lodged an FIR against him and her in-laws, accusing them of dowry harassment.

However, earlier, as calls for justice for Atul Subhash continued to grow louder, his wife’s family came out saying that they were not responsible for his death. They expressed regret over Subhash’s suicide but maintained that they were not guilty.