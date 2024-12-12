Techie's suicide: Bengaluru police in UP; estranged wife says Atul's family responsible for her father's death

Two families. A suicide, allegations and counter-allegations of harassment, extortion and corruption. Things can't get this tragic.

The death by suicide of 34-year-old Atul Subhash, a software engineer who worked for Accenture, has by now triggered online outrage and debates. In a suicide note left behind by Subhash, he claimed his estranged wife and her family drove him to death.

Now, the family of the Atul's estranged wife has denied any involvement in his resorting to the extreme step.

Atul Subhash was found dead inside his apartment at Manjunath Layout area in Bengaluru on Monday. He had left a 24-page suicide note in which, among other things, he claimed that his wife and her family members filed false cases against him and demanded Rs 3 crore for settlement of the cases. The suicide note also said that his estranged wife's family demanded Rs 30 lakh from him to grant visitation rights for Atul to see his four-year-old son.

Subhash, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, also accused a judge of pushing him to the brink.

An organisation advocating for men's rights, EKam Nyay Foundation, is reportedly preparing to take the case to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the techie's estranged wife Nikita Singhania denied any involvement in his death.

Nikita, according to TOI, had filed an FIR on April 24, 2022, at Jaunpur Kotwali, accusing Atul and his family members of dowry harassment and violations under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The FIR reportedly alleged that after their marriage on April 26, 2019, in Varanasi, Atul's family demanded a dowry of Rs 10 lakh. It also claimed that on August 16, 2019, Atul's parents again demanded Rs 10 lakh, leading to Nikita's father's sudden death the next day.

On May 17, 2021, Nikita accused Atul of assaulting her and her mother before returning to her parental home.

Atul had refuted the allegations in the suicide note.