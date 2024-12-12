Traffic advisory for midnight marathon

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Traffic Police has issues a traffic advisory to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the 17th Midnight Marathon on Saturday and Sunday.

The advisory restricts all types of vehicle movement on the left-side road from Ginger Hotel Junction near Kundalahalli Metro Station on Kundalahalli Main Road to the ITPL back gate.

The event is organised by the Rotary Club of Bangalore and IT Corridor on KTPO Road and EPIP Road.

Alternative Routes:

Vehicles moving from Graphite India Junction towards Vydehi Hospital and ITPL shall take right turn at Ginger Hotel and proceed towards ITPL back gate on right side of the road and reach Big Bazar and further take left turn at Big Bazar and proceed towards Hoodi.

Vehicles moving towards Hope Farm shall take right turn at Nexus Shantiniketan and reach Hope Farm or Channasandra.

BMTC buses and heavy goods vehicles coming from Kundalahalli towards Vydehi Hospital shall proceed straight on Graphite India Junction and take left turn at Sumadura Nandana Apartment and take left turn, move straight up to Net App Junction and by taking right turn there can move towards ITPL and Hope Farm.

The restrictions will be in place from Saturday 3 pm to Sunday at 5 am.