Wipro Infrastructure Engineering collaborates with BITS Pilani

BENGALURU: Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) launched Wipro Research, a Bengaluru-based initiative focused on advancing engineering innovation through research in collaboration with Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani, on Tuesday.

Wipro Research aims to create a collaborative environment by bringing together in-house teams, academic institutions, and startup incubators. This collaboration will support PhD programs and drive breakthrough research in areas such as hydraulics, automation, aerospace, water, and 3D printing.

Pratik Kumar, CEO of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, described the launch as a significant step toward innovation and growth across Wipro’s core business areas.

The initiative will be led by Sundararaman G, who transitions from his role as Co-CEO of Wipro PARI which offers expertise in Automation Solutions.