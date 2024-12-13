BBMP process to issue e-khata has hit property registration: CREDAI Bengaluru president

BENGALURU: The state government should have implemented the e-khata service in a phased manner. Preference should be given to new property buyers and sellers, according to Amar Mysore, president, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI), Bengaluru.

He told reporters here on Thursday that after e- khata service was introduced, sales of around 7,500 properties had been affected. This led to a financial impact of around Rs 7,500 crore. Soon after the government launched the service, registration of properties was affected. The real estate market started recovering in November and till mid December, it witnessed a 60% recovery, he said.

Amar said, “e- khata is good as it protects the interests of buyers and ensures there are no fraudulent transactions. Panchayats and BMRDA implemented the e-khata service much before the BBMP introduced it. As the number of people applying for property registration is high in Bengaluru, the government should give preference to new buyers and sellers, and then to those who want to update their records.” It has also impacted the collection of stamp duty.

Builders and buyers should be given time to file applications for e-khata till various issues between them are resolved.

Referring to uploading of documents and matching of records, including Aadhaar card details, he said the process adopted by the BBMP to issue e-khata is time-consuming and cumbersome. It delays the registration process. The CREAI members said they have asked the government to streamline the uploading process.

Amar said CREDAI is holding discussions with the government on revising the stamp and registration charges on agreements pertaining to joint development of properties. A meeting has been held with Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil and Inspector General, Registration and Commissioner of Stamps Dayananda KA on e-khata and to revise the 2016 method of calculation. The CREDAI members appealed to revert the stamp duty to the previous cap of Rs 10 lakh for title deed deposit agreements and mortgage deeds.