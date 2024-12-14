1k BDA flats to go on sale in mela

BENGALURU: A total of 1,369 flats built by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will be up for on-the-spot sale in the day-long ‘Flat Mela’ on Saturday. Of the total, 1,212 flats are in Kanminike while 157 1BHK flats are in Thippasandra.

Temporary allotment letters will be handed over to the allottees during the mela, which will be organised near the Kanminike residential complex from 9 am to 5 pm, said an official release.

The Kanminike project is located close to the Bangalore-Mysore Road and a total of 748 2BHK and 464 3BHK flats will be allotted there. “2BHK flats are priced between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh while the 3BHK flats are priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 64 lakh,” the release said.

The 1BHK flats at Thippasandra Housing Project in South Bengaluru, located at JP Nagar 9th Phase are priced at Rs 14.5 lakh and is in the vicinity of both the Forum Mall on Kanakapura Road and the Doddakallasandra Metro station, the release added.

Those who want to purchase a flat can participate in the mela by paying an initial deposit by DD or online transfer. The allotment letters will be handed on the spot. For details, contact: 63625 12234/ 87478 77469/ 77958 69883 .