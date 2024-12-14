Bengaluru duty-free employee booked under POSCO act for minor's sexual assault

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old man, L Vijay Kumar, employed at a duty-free shop at Bengaluru Airport, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly duping a minor girl into a sexual relationship by promising to marry her. The case emerged after the girl gave birth to a boy on December 10, prompting her father to file a complaint with the Kempegowda Airport police.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred when the girl was alone at home. She is the second of three daughters and had recently completed her first-year PU at a local college in Devanahalli.

The FIR quotes the father as saying, “For the past few days, she was complaining of stomach ache. The pain worsened on December 9 following which the family took her to the Chikkaballapur District Women and Children’s Hospital. On examination, the doctors informed me that my daughter was pregnant.”

When the shocked parents questioned the daughter, she revealed that Vijay Kumar took advantage of her when she was alone. “Despite her objections, Kumar persuaded her to have a physical relationship with him by promising that he would marry her. He took her to a shed near the Om Shakti temple at Yarthiganahalli in Devanahalli,” the complaint copy said. It added that the specific incident took place on February 10 this year.

The father has demanded that legal action be taken against the accused. Police have filed the case under sections 4 & 6 of the POSCO Act and under section 376 (2) (n) of IPC.