Karnataka HC seeks response on mandatory use for property registration

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday sought a response from the state government on a public interest litigation filed by a financial professional from the city, against the circular issued by the Stamps and Registration Department mandating e-khata for property registration, until BBMP confirms e-khata is available for all existing properties and a time-bound process is established for new properties.

The division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind asked the state government to file a reply after hearing the petition filed by Gowrishankar S as party-in-person, and adjourned the hearing to February 3, 2025. However, it has not issued a notice.

The petitioner stated that the e-khata system, launched with the aim of digitizing Karnataka’s land records, suffers crucial implementation challenges, particularly in BBMP wards.

While the government has mandated the use of e-khata for property registrations, the system remains incomplete and suffers from procedural gaps and data errors.