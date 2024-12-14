Man punched at Bengaluru SMVT station, reaches out to railway minister for help

BENGALURU: In a failed robbery bid, a 35-year-old Quality Analyst in an IT firm was punched twice on the face inside the Sir M Visvesvaraya railway station in Baiyappanahalli when he was on his way to board the Kannur Express on Thursday evening.

Despite a day after the incident and Deekshith Shettigar reaching out to the Government Railway Police (GRP) on social media, no cop has a clue about it.

He also reached out to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on X following which the Railway Protection Force has now taken note of the issue.

Reliving the incident, a traumatised Shettigar told TNIE, “It was around 7 pm and I had arrived by foot from Maruti Seva Nagar to the SMVT station to depart for Mangaluru."

He said that the train used to depart from Bengaluru City earlier but it has been shifted to SMVT.