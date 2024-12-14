Police await breakthrough in Atul Subhash suicide case

BENGALURU: The Marathahalli police, investigating the abetment of the suicide case of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash, are yet to make any breakthrough in the case. The accused fled before the police could reach them.

A team of the Bengaluru City Police had gone to Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh in search of the accused and had pasted a notice on the closed door of the house belonging to the accused, instructing them to appear before the investigation officer for inquiry within three days.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that no arrests had been made yet. “Our team has reached Uttar Pradesh, and efforts are under way to track down the accused. The police will ensure justice is delivered to the victim’s family,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer said multiple teams are investigating the case. The team led by the Marathahalli inspector is currently in Jaunpur, attempting to nab the accused.

The accused’s house remains locked, and the police have pasted a notice asking them to appear for questioning. The team is also trying to collect other details regarding the case.

Meanwhile, another team in the city is preparing to send available documents to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for verification. Since the death note is a digitally typed document, the police team will seize the computer and send it to the FSL for cyber forensic tests.

They will also review the available video evidence to determine if there is any foul play involved, the officer added. Based on a complaint by Atul’s brother, the police have registered an FIR against Atul’s wife, Nikita Singhania; her mother, Nisha Singhania; her brother, Anurag Singhania; and her uncle, Sushil Singhania. They have been booked for abetment of suicide.