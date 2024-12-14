Priortise road-widening works in RR Nagar zone through TDRs: Girinath

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath has directed officials to prioritise road widening projects in the RR Nagar zone through the issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and ensure their completion at the earliest.

During a “Chief Commissioner’s Walk in the Zone” on Friday, Girinath addressed various public grievances. One resident raised concerns about encroachments along Kodipalya Main Road, where TDRs had already been issued for widening.

In response, Girinath instructed the Executive Engineer of the Road Infrastructure Department to visit the site and inspect it. If any encroachments are found, he emphasised that they should be cleared within 7 days and a report should be submitted.

He further directed that the road widening work be initiated immediately and completed within the stipulated time.

Addressing another concern about chemical contamination in the area around Herohalli Lake, located about 1.5 km from the lake, Girinath called for a joint inspection by the Zonal Commissioner, the Lakes Division, the Rajakaluve Division, and the officials of the Pollution Control Board.

The purpose of the inspection is to determine the source of the chemical pollution and take appropriate action against those responsible. He also instructed officials to take immdeiate steps to eliminate the foul odour affecting the area.

On request from the public for park maintenance, he said 139 parks will come up in the RR Nagar limits, of which necessary steps are being taken to develop 49 parks.

Responding to complaints regarding the slow place pace of the white- topping work on MEI Road, which has caused significant traffic disruptions and pollution, Girinath directed the Project Division to finish the 950-metre stretch to be completed by March 2025.

The road is a link between Tumkur Road, Kateerava Studio Main Road and Nandini Layout in the western part of the city. The ongoing white-topping work has exacerbated traffic congestion and contributed to pollution, leading resudebrs and motorists to appeal to the civic body for quicker completion of the project.